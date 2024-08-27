Even if you didn’t like country music, it was impossible to not hum a little bit of “Old Town Road.” After all, the 2019 single featuring Billy Ray Cyrus was on the Billboard charts for 45 weeks and spent 19 of those weeks in the number one spot. Then, Montero sold 126K in its first week. Montero Lamar Hill aka Lil Nas X may have wished for the same popularity in country music as Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, which sold 407K its first week this year, or to have the same success as featured artist Shaboozey. But as an unknown artist who introduced himself to the public with a chart-topping single and album, his turnout is notable.

Every country singer can’t be billionaire Taylor Swift (and that includes the legendary Dolly Parton at $675 million or Beyoncé with $800 million). Still, Lil Nas X is doing well for himself. So what is Lil Nas X’s net worth?

What Is Lil Nas X’s Net Worth?

Lil Nas X’s most recent estimated net worth is $9 million, which includes a considerable amount from album sales. As a shrewd marketer, ranging from Tweet Decking about Nicki Minaj to making people feel bad about Doug the dog’s birthday party, this is an artist who knows how to get people’s attention.

He may be one of one for organizing the best choreographed music video in jail, and he did so naked. Bisexual and public about it, he gets a major thumbs up from his LGBTQ+ followers for not letting people shame him for his openness (belly out and all). And other well-known artists have wasted no time to collaborate with him, including Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus. From the devil shoe collaboration between Lil Nas X and New York-based art collective MSCHF to seducing the devil in his “Montero” music video, his knack for creativity leaves fans and foes talking.

What Is Lil Nas X Up To Today?

For fans who have been waiting four decades for another Beverly Hills Cop, news of Eddie Murphy starring in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F was met by cheers. And Lil Nas X added a little extra funk to the well-known instrumental on the film’s soundtrack song “Here We Go!” And this week, he’s announced his paid partnership with health and beauty company YSL Beauty. From superhero outfits to perfectly manicured nails, it’s difficult to predict what Lil Nas X will do next.