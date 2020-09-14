Cheney, who is also the daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, represented Wyoming’s only congressional district from 2017 to 2023. From 2019 to 2021, she served as House Republican Conference chair, the third-highest Republican in the House of Representatives. Liz Cheney split with Trump after Jan. 6, supporting his second impeachment; she was removed from her leadership role by House Republicans as a result of this stance. Shortly thereafter, then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appointed Cheney to the United States House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack, for which Cheney served as vice chair.

Friday, she confirmed that her father will be voting for Harris as well.

Cheney’s opposition to Trump puts her on a growing list of Republicans who are not supporting the former president as he seeks to be elected for a second term. On Tuesday, Jimmy McCain, the youngest son of late Republican Sen. John McCain, endorsed Harris over Trump, as did several Republican officials at the recent Democratic National Convention and over 200 Republican staffers of past GOP presidential nominees who signed an open letter in support of Harris.

As the presidential race remains close, these cross-party endorsements could sway undecided voters and potentially shift results in key states. The Harris campaign has welcomed Cheney’s remarks and, given the recent trend, may expect more Republicans to cross the aisle and endorse Harris during this election cycle.