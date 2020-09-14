LL Cool J pumped the brakes on a planned July 4 performance in Philadelphia due to a workers’ strike going on in the city. The rapper apologized to his fans and explained his support for workers trying to earn a “living wage” in the city.

The rapper posted on social media on July 3 to explain his decision to drop out of a planned Independence Day performance in Philadelphia in order to support a strike among city workers. In a video to his fans, LL said that “I never ever ever want to disappoint my fans” but explained that there is “absolutely no way that I could perform across a picket line.” The legendary Queens rapper showed love for the city of Philadelphia and announced that he would still be in the city on July 4 in case the strike is resolved.

Strike by city workers impacts Philly’s Fourth plans

LL had been scheduled to perform on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia for the July 4th Philly Wawa Welcome America concert. Other artists scheduled for the event include Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan, singer JoJo, and rapper Álvaro Díaz. However, LL pulled out of the event after learning about an ongoing strike by AFSCME District Council 33, which represents 9,000 city workers in Philadelphia. The striking employees, who include sanitation workers and security guards, among various service providers, walked out early Tuesday and have not yet reached an agreement with the city to return to work. The strike has halted services such as trash collection, but Mayor Cherelle Parker pledged to proceed with the Fourth of July celebrations as planned.

Mayor says she respects LL’s decision, but stands firm

Mayor Parker has spoken to the city and to LL in recent days. She posted a statement Thursday saying that she was aware of his decision. “I spoke personally with LL Cool J today. I respect his decision and understand his desire to see the city unified,” the mayor said, adding that LL “is always welcome in Philadelphia.” In a press conference Thursday, the mayor said that she “will not put the fiscal stability of the City of Philadelphia in jeopardy,” even “if that means I’m a one-term mayor.” Parker said that she had “put an offer on the table that no other municipal blue collar workers in the nation could be able to say that their city was providing mortgages for them to be able to become homeowners.” District 33 President Greg Boulware responded that the city had rejected the union’s proposal “and came back with very much the same proposal that they’ve had over the last three days.”

For now, the union and the city seem divided on how to move forward, thus extending the strike into Independence Day and possibly through the holiday weekend. And this holiday will go by without a performance from LL Cool J as he stands in solidarity with the workers.