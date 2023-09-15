A former cast member of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta has died

According to Hot 97, Khadiyah Jaleela Lewis, also known as KD, died on May 30. She was 44 years old.

Lewis first appeared on the hit reality television show as a guest during its third season while dating Love and Hip Hop star and rapper Yung Joc. She later became a supporting cast member in season four.

What Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis’ family says about her death

“This has been an extremely emotionally devastating time,” KD’s brothers, Jamaal Lewis and Elijah Inegbedion Jay, told The Shade Room in an exclusive statement. “All prayers, condolences, and well wishes are sincerely appreciated.”

“At this time, we have decided to not discuss anything surrounding her death or why she passed away,” wrote the brothers in a social media post.

Beyond her work on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, KD also worked as a business and tax consultant, and during an iconic moment on the show, fans learned about her work as a realtor.

One Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share condolences.

Rest in Peace to Khadiyah Lewis from Love and Hip Hop. Her brother confirmed she passed away 😔



She gagged Karlie Redd on this episode. pic.twitter.com/MztvK4RYx4 — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) June 5, 2025

“Rest in Peace to Khadiyah Lewis from Love and Hip Hop. Her brother confirmed she passed away,” wrote the X user with a clip from the scene in the show where she and Karlie Redd got into a tussle. “She gagged Karlie Red on this episode.”

Fans are invited to attend her memorial.

In the post shared by Lewis’ brothers, they invited those impacted by her life to attend her funeral services.

“What we would like to do at this time is to offer the many people whose lives she touched an opportunity to celebrate her life through a zoom Memorial Service.”

The services are set to take place on June 14.