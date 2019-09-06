Mariah Carey recently shared that both her mother, Patricia, and older sister, Alison, passed away on the same day this past weekend at ages 87 and 63, respectively.

“I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Carey said in a statement to People. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”