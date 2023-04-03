North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a N.C. gubernatorial candidate, has filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN over a recent report alleging that he made racist, sexist and other troubling comments on a pornography site.
Lawsuit claims CNN report a ‘malicious hit job’
According to Reuters, Robinson filed the complaint Tuesday in the Superior Court of Wake County, North Carolina. The 56-year-old has since denied making those controversial remarks, calling them “recklessly false.” The suit also referred to CNN’s September report as a “malicious hit job,” with no verifiable data, to deter his chances in the state’s Nov. 5 gubernatorial election. Recent polls indicate his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein, is leading in the race.
On Tuesday, Robinson held a press conference to combat what he described as “one of the greatest examples of political interference in this state’s history.” However, reporters did not hesitate to ask pressing questions. One reporter inquired, “If your proof is so good, why aren’t other Republicans standing with you?”
Reporters aren't holding back as Mark Robinson's lawyer fields questions about his bogus lawsuit. #NCGov pic.twitter.com/wIfX6QCosk
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) October 15, 2024
Robinson’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, who has represented former President Donald Trump in previous cases, responded, “Gov. Robinson stands with the voters of North Carolina. Our job is not to go convince politicians or bureaucrats; this case is for the courts.”
Ex-store clerk alleged Robinson was a regular customer at a local porn store
MSNBC reported that Louis Money is also named as a defendant in the $50 million lawsuit. Money, a former clerk at a local porn store, allegedly said that Robinson frequented the establishment in the past. Despite Money reaffirming those claims, Robinson said he only visited the store occasionally to “socialize.”
Money hopes the allegations against Robinson will gain traction and more views.
“Number one, I hope it gets Trailer Park Orchestra about 10,000 more extra views,” Money told NC Newsline. “Because all of this ain’t a news story unless my band puts out a music video about it.”
“You can’t sue for me telling the truth,” Money said. “Are you allowed to print, ‘f**k you?’” he said in response to Robinson’s suit.
Waning support for Robinson among Republicans
The complaint comes more than a month after CNN reported that Robinson made insensitive remarks on the adult website “Nude Africa” between 2008 and 2012, more than a decade before he entered the political sphere, Blavity reported.
According to the report, Robinson used the username ‘minisoldr,’ which he used on other sites and as an email address. Robinson is accused of making statements such as calling himself a “Black Nazi” and making pro-slavery comments.
Before these allegations, Robinson had received support from Trump. However, his support among other North Carolina Republican officials has significantly dropped by 20 points, according to recent polls obtained by Newsweek.