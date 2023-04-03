Lawsuit claims CNN report a ‘malicious hit job’

According to Reuters, Robinson filed the complaint Tuesday in the Superior Court of Wake County, North Carolina. The 56-year-old has since denied making those controversial remarks, calling them “recklessly false.” The suit also referred to CNN’s September report as a “malicious hit job,” with no verifiable data, to deter his chances in the state’s Nov. 5 gubernatorial election. Recent polls indicate his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein, is leading in the race.

On Tuesday, Robinson held a press conference to combat what he described as “one of the greatest examples of political interference in this state’s history.” However, reporters did not hesitate to ask pressing questions. One reporter inquired, “If your proof is so good, why aren’t other Republicans standing with you?”

"If your proof is so good, why aren't other Republicans standing with you?" Reporters aren't holding back as Mark Robinson's lawyer fields questions about his bogus lawsuit. #NCGov pic.twitter.com/wIfX6QCosk — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) October 15, 2024

Robinson’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, who has represented former President Donald Trump in previous cases, responded, “Gov. Robinson stands with the voters of North Carolina. Our job is not to go convince politicians or bureaucrats; this case is for the courts.”