Why did the Market Basket CEO get fired?

According to WCVB, Market Basket’s board of directors placed CEO Arthur T. Demoulas and several others on paid administrative leave after he allegedly planned to “disrupt” business operations.

“While Mr. Demoulas is on leave, an investigation will be conducted that will include a review of credible allegations that the CEO began to plan a disruption in the business and operations of Market Basket,” the board of directors wrote in a memo obtained by WCVB.

“The Board believes that these steps were taken by Mr. Demoulas and others in retaliation against the board for requiring that the CEO work collaboratively with the Board regarding basic company operations and plans.”