The Green Bay Packers chose Matthew Golden at No. 23 in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Texas Longhorns wide receiver has tugged fans’ heartstrings after sharing his post-draft plans.

According to People magazine, during a recent interview with Andy & Ari On3, the 21-year-old detailed his signing bonus pursuit.

The plan to purchase his grandmother’s house back

“Definitely get my grandma a house, man. We lost our property a couple of years ago. That’s somewhere I grew up when I was younger. It’d be a blessing to be able to get that back for my family,” People reported he said.

“That’s where they all grew up, that’s where I grew up, so I always told myself I wanted to do that, and now I’m in a position to do it, so if it’s bound to happen I’m going to make it happen,” Golden said.

It's quite literally impossible to watch this and NOT be convinced that Matthew Golden is gonna be a star

pic.twitter.com/LWFex4bzR2 — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) April 25, 2025

Buying back a home that holds memories

The home, located on the “back street” of his high school, holds many memories for him, and it’s currently on the market.

“It’s literally for sale right now. I go back and look at it every time,” he told Andy and Ari. “I actually had a camp last week for some kids back at home, and I drive down the road. That’s where I grew up at.”

NEW: Texas WR Matthew Golden plans to buy his Grandmother a house with his draft money❤️



"We lost our property a couple of years ago… it'd be a blessing to get that back for my family."@Andy_Staples & @AriWasserman at the @Culvers Great Wisconsin Tailgate pic.twitter.com/P11TrBFWzJ — On3 (@On3sports) April 24, 2025

People reported that Golden mentioned in a press conference following the draft that his grandmother is his “best friend.” He said, “We went through so much adversity. Just to be here and cherish that moment with her, it means everything to me.”