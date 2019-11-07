It’s a big day for football fans around the country as the NFL gears up for its 2025 draft on Thursday.

According to NBC News, eligible players will head to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for one of the most memorable nights of their careers.

Meanwhile, the 32 professional teams participating in the draft have some big decisions to make. Will quarterback Cam Ward get the No. 1 spot as predicted by fans? Where will defensive end Abdul Carter and cornerback Travis Hunter end up? Will quarterback Jalen Milroe be a first-round pick? Fans will find out starting Thursday evening.

Where can I watch the draft and what time does it come on?

The 2025 NFL draft starts on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, and it can be streamed on ESPN+, NFL+, Hulu+ and YouTube TV.

What rounds can I watch on Thursday?

The first round of the draft begins on Thursday, with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday and the remaining rounds on Saturday at 7 p.m. and noon ET, respectively.

Here’s the complete Round 1 draft order:

Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Washington Commanders Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles

The draft order for all seven rounds of the draft, from the first pick to No. 257, is available on the NFL website.