Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost caused a commotion after he called out what he believes is hypocrisy from pro-life Republicans who aren’t addressing gun violence. Frost made comments during a Tuesday House Rules Committee hearing on President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” The Florida Democrat was present at the hearing as a witness.

What did Maxwell Frost say about pro-life Republicans?

Representative Andrew Clyde introduced an amendment to the bill that would eliminate regulations on gun silencers and short-barreled firearms. The amendment was ultimately removed by the Senate before the bill was sent to the House.

“They have no problems with more people dying, as long as they can sell more guns,” Frost said, according to The Grio. “It’s despicable that the gun industry, the gun lobby, wants to push forth amendments like this that would result in more people dying.”

Frost added that he supports the Second Amendment only if lives aren’t being neglected.

FROST: "They say they're pro-life because they want the baby to be born, go to school and get shot in the school. Die in the school, die on the streets."



FOXX: "You are not going to come into this room and impugn our integrity!" pic.twitter.com/j3bZIuJSAK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2025

“We are for rights, but we’re also for making sure that the right to live is preserved,” he said.

“They say they’re pro-life because they want the baby to be born, go to school, and get shot in the school, die in the school, die on the streets,” Frost added.

In response to his words, Rules Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx asked for Frost’s comments to be removed from public record. She eventually retained his remarks in the records.

“You are not going to come into this room and impugn our integrity,” she said. “We are pro-life people from conception to natural death…Don’t you dare come up in here and say we want to preserve life so we can get shot.”

“He exposed the hypocrisy of those who claim to be ‘pro-life’ while refusing to protect lives outside the womb — especially when it comes to preventing gun violence in our schools, streets, and communities,” Jones told The Grio.

He called out Republicans who “chose to perform outrage” over comments made by Frost instead of addressing the issue and “engaging in the substance of what he said.”

“This wasn’t a ‘gotcha’ moment. It was an honest, emotional response in a hearing where lives are literally at stake,” Jones added. “Maxwell spoke for millions of Americans who are tired of empty words and deadly inaction. He didn’t go over a cliff — he stood on principle. I stand with him.”