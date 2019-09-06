A new report from the CDC found that the U.S., has the highest rate of measles since 2000. Per the CDC’s report, several states this year have reported at least one measles case. A total of 1,288 measles cases have been confirmed so far in 2025, the CDC adds.

The highest report of measles cases is seen in Texas. According to Politico, the CDC has reported that at least 750 people in Texas have been infected, including three who died in connection with the outbreak. Other infected states also include New Mexico and Kansas. The outbreak has been largely seen in religious communities where vaccine skepticism is common.

What are experts saying about the 2025 measles outbreak in the U.S.?

Dr. William Moss, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is among the health experts who’s expressing concern about the growing rate of measles in the U.S.

“It’s a huge red flag for the direction in which we’re going,” Moss told the New York Times.

Experts also fear that additional vaccine-preventable diseases such as pertussis and Hib meningitis could follow the measles outbreak. Although it’s possible to cure measles symptoms quickly, experts say the virus can lead to pneumonia and other related issues.

Vaccines have become politicized

Dr. Adam Ratner, a pediatric infectious disease expert, told the New York Times that vaccines have become politicized in recent years, causing many people to avoid immunizations.

In 2000, the U.S. declared that measles have been eliminated. Now, however, health experts say the country may lose that designation. While vaccine advocates continue to express their concerns, the CDC’s data shows that immunization rates have dropped after the pandemic, particularly for children. For the 2022-23 school year, there was a 2% drop in vaccinated kindergarteners, compared to the years before the pandemic, Politico reported.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is known for speaking out against vaccines, says the U.S. is handling measles better than other countries. Per Politico, Kennedy said the U.S. “is a model for the rest of the world.”