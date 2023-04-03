‘Cutting off communications from CDC puts our health at risk’

“Not a day goes by when CDC isn’t tracking a potential threat to our health,“ Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the CDC, said in a statement obtained by CNN. “Right now they are letting us know about bird flu in cows, birds, and people. Every time there is an outbreak involving a food, they let us know how to avoid getting sick. They let us know where diseases are occurring around the world that could affect our health here or if we travel. Cutting off communications from CDC puts our health at risk and prevents our doctors, nurses, and public health leaders in our communities from doing their jobs. I urge the administration to quickly lift the pause.”

Acting Health Secretary Dr. Dorothy Fink said the directive would remain in place until Feb. 1. In a follow-up memo, she said, per CNN, that a presidential appointee must review all federal agency communications before publication.

“As the new Administration considers its plan for managing the federal policy and public communications processes, it is important that the President’s appointees and designees have the opportunity to review and approve any regulations, guidance documents, and other public documents and communications (including social media),“ Fink said.