Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest studio album Megan Act II (a deluxe reissue of her June album Megan) is here — and it’s an ode to the South. Tracks like “Bourbon” and “Number One Rule” keep the Houston aura going while “Rock Steady” samples Ciara’s 2004 Crunk*B hit “Goodies.” Things slow down on “Best Friend” where Megan recites some of Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie’s “They Dykin'” song.
On Friday, the Grammy-winning rapper dropped the music video for “Bigger in Texas” in which she reps Houston, aka her hometown. The song features a chopped and screwed type of beat, which originated in her hometown. Filmed in Texas, the video features cameo appearances from some of the city’s biggest music artists like Slim Thug, Scarface, Paul Wall and Sauce Walka. Scroll ahead for the other Houston references Megan sprinkled throughout her “Bigger in Texas” video.
The Houston Skyline
Despite never landing at the top of a list ranking skylines across the U.S., Houston’s cityscape is significant since it’s the largest city in Texas and the fourth largest in the nation as of 2024. The skyline stretches throughout the downtown area.
The Candy-Painted Slab
Slabs are an intricate part of Houston’s culture and music community as they’re often mentioned in the songs of the city’s artists. In the video, Megan spits verses while dancing in front of a glossy, orange-painted car with decked-out, cone-shaped rims that are known as “sangas.”
Paul Wall and Johnny Dang’s Grill Shop
Amid his rise in the early 2000s, Paul Wall helped popularize Grillz. (He was even featured in Nelly’s 2005 hit “Grillz.”) In 2016, Wall and his business partner, Johnny Dang, opened the world’s largest custom grills store called Johnny Dang & Co. Megan is seen at their jewelry store and rocking Grillz throughout the video.
The Houston Astros Baseball Cap
Along with Megan’s icy mouth, she sported a baseball cap in support of the Houston Astros. The baseball team was founded in 1962 under a different name: the Houston Colt. The Houston Astros won two World Series titles in 2017 and 2022.
In June, Megan dropped her third studio album, Megan — hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album also spawned the hit single “Hiss,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
“This is music I would like if I wasn’t Megan Thee Stallion. I don’t want to say I’m tapping into other genres. I’m just tapping into other sounds. But it’s still very much Megan Thee Stallion,” she told Forbes about her self-titled album. “It won’t feel like I went so left. It’ll feel true to me. You’ll almost be like, ‘I wouldn’t have thought she would’ve rapped over that, but this sounds great.’”
In 2023, Megan parted ways with 1501 and 300 Entertainment. As Blavity reported, she announced in February that she inked a deal with Warner Music Group that allows her to receive distribution and marketing services while also letting her keep the rights to her master recordings and publishing.
“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” she said in a statement at the time. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”