Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest studio album Megan Act II (a deluxe reissue of her June album Megan) is here — and it’s an ode to the South. Tracks like “Bourbon” and “Number One Rule” keep the Houston aura going while “Rock Steady” samples Ciara’s 2004 Crunk*B hit “Goodies.” Things slow down on “Best Friend” where Megan recites some of Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie’s “They Dykin'” song.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning rapper dropped the music video for “Bigger in Texas” in which she reps Houston, aka her hometown. The song features a chopped and screwed type of beat, which originated in her hometown. Filmed in Texas, the video features cameo appearances from some of the city’s biggest music artists like Slim Thug, Scarface, Paul Wall and Sauce Walka. Scroll ahead for the other Houston references Megan sprinkled throughout her “Bigger in Texas” video.