A mass shooting outside a restaurant and lounge in Chicago’s River North neighborhood left four people dead and more than a dozen injured late Wednesday night during a private mixtape release party for rapper Mello Buckzz.

According to Block Club Chicago, the shooting happened around 11:02 p.m. outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge when a dark-colored car drove past the venue, and someone inside opened fire on a crowd gathered outside, Chicago police said. The driver sped off immediately after the shooting.

Victim count and their known conditions as of now

The victims ranged in age from their early 20s to their 30s, with several in critical condition. Two women, ages 26 and 27, were shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Two men, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Leon Andrew Henry, 25, and Devonte Terrell Williamson, 23, were also killed. One was shot in the head, and the other in the chest, and both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they died, per Block Club Chicago.

Williamson was reportedly the boyfriend of Buckzz, whose real name is Melanie Doyle. On Thursday, she posted a tribute to him on her Instagram Stories, writing, “My heart broke into so many pieces,” and asked for prayers. “I don’t wish this typa pain on nobody.”

According to reports, a close friend of Doyle’s was also killed.

At least 14 other people were injured and transported to local hospitals.

As of Thursday, three women remained in critical condition, including a 24-year-old shot in the back, a 25-year-old shot in the leg and a 21-year-old shot in the mouth. Additionally, a 31-year-old woman was in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

The remaining 10 victims, men and women between the ages of 24 and 32, were in fair to good condition, police said.’

The shooting happened at a private mixtape release party

The event was a private gathering to celebrate Doyle’s mixtape release, and the restaurant was not open to the public at the time of the shooting, Supt. Larry Snelling said during a news conference on Thursday. He said the shooting did not appear to be random.

“Obviously, there’s a motive there,” Snelling said. “It is safe to say this venue was targeted.”

A video from the scene showed partygoers celebrating inside moments before gunfire erupted outside. A separate video captured people standing in front of the business before the unidentified vehicle pulled up, and someone inside began shooting. The Victims were seen running, ducking for cover, and fleeing toward the nearby subway lines.

Alderman Brendan Reilly calls for Artis to be shut down permanently

Artis Restaurant and Lounge, a queer- and Black-owned Creole restaurant founded by spouses Brandi and Brittany Artis, was dubbed a cultural hub for the LGBTQ+ community and soft-launched its opening in April.

This is the second fatal shooting that has happened at this location. Fox 32 Chicago reported that in November 2022, one person was killed, and three others were hurt outside what was then the Hush Lounge. After the shooting, Chicago police and Alderman Brendan Reilly’s office issued a summary closure and revoked its liquor license.

On Thursday, Reilly called on the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection to immediately revoke Artis’ business license and close the establishment, arguing that the owners had been dishonest about their plans for the space.

“Despite early assurances from the new restaurant owner that this venue would support local artisans, foster inclusivity, and serve as a hub for connection, creativity, and joy—the owners decided to turn over their venue to promote a new rap album release,” Reilly said. “It is clear the new operators were dishonest with the City about their plans for the venue and have now contributed to a devastating act of violence—just weeks after opening as a BYOB ‘restaurant.'”