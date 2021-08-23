NBA legend Michael Jordan is featured in an auction by Lelands Auctions. The 62-year-old’s two-page love letter to his high school sweetheart, Laquetta Robinson, was auctioned with a starting bid of $10,000. At the time of publishing, the bid had reached over $12,000.

At the time, Jordan revealed how deeply he cared for his girlfriend through the letter and discussed basketball, his first love.

“Laquetta you are my whole life next to basketball,” MJ wrote. “Please don’t get mad about that statement. You are my whole life. But you can’t have basketball […] I can never show you how much my love goes for you, but each day I try to show you.”

The handwritten love letter is dated May 20, 1981. Vibe reported the couple dated as seniors at Laney High School in Wilmington, North Carolina, with Jordan writing Robinson the letter after he’d committed to the University of North Carolina.

“Next year I will show you things you can’t believe,” he added. “Some of these things will amaze you. Laquetta […] My love for you will never run out.”

The NBA star seemed to believe that someone in her family was not supportive of their relationship, but he also hoped there was no obstacle to their love.

“I am trying to get closer and closer to your family. I want them to know that I love you, but if Lynwood doesn’t want that, then it will be sort of hard for me to do this,” he wrote. “I hope you love for me and my love for you can overcome his reasons for us not getting together.”

Bidding for the letter ends on March 15, with the current bid totaling over $12,000. One of the couple’s prom pictures sold for $3,960 in 2024, per Vibe.

“This is one of the most amazing Michael Jordan items we have ever seen and even if one has no intention of ultimately owning it, we encourage everyone to read it,” Lelands Auctions stated on the auction listing website.