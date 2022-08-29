On Oct. 2, both associations filed an antitrust lawsuit calling out NASCAR and its owner for using anticompetitive practices, which makes it difficult for all to compete on an equal playing field, CNBC reported.

Why is Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing, along with Front Row Motorsports, suing NASCAR?

In contrast to most professional sports leagues, which are owned and run by their teams and owners, NASCAR remains privately owned and managed by one family: the Frances. The filing claims that NASCAR and the France family lack transparency and fair competition, as well as “control the sport in ways that unfairly benefits them at the expense of team owners, drivers, sponsors, partners and fans,” according to the news outlet.