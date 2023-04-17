On Sept. 10, renowned ballerina Michaela DePrince‘s sudden death at just 29 years old shocked the world. Her cause of death is unknown at this time, but now, a week later, a family spokesperson has confirmed that DePrince’s adoptive mother, Elaine DePrince, also passed away.

“The last few days have been even more difficult than most people realize because the family has also been dealing with the death of Michaela’s adoptive mother Elaine DePrince,” Jessica Volinski wrote via a Facebook post on Sept. 14, according to People.

Volinski’s post also clarified that DePrince died on Sept. 10 and not Sept. 13 as many news outlets reported.