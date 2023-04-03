According to Us Weekly, the tennis star defeated Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday. She expressed how meaningful it was to return to the court in front of her fans and home state in an emotional response.

“I was trying not to cry when I was walking out,” Osaka, 26, told reporters following the match. “Last year I was watching Coco [Gauff] play and I so badly wanted to step on these courts again. I didn’t know if I could … just to play this match and just to be in this atmosphere means so much to me.”