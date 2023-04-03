The 26-year-old discussed the loss and shared insight on how she handles defeats.

“It’s a little rough because I do take these losses really personally,” Osaka told reporters following the matchup, according to Eurosport. “It’s like a dramatic word, but I feel like my heart dies every time I lose. I’ve been trying to be more mature and learn and talk more about them.”

Muchová broke Osaka’s serve twice in the first set and won the first game of the second set, making it five games in a row. Despite Osaka’s effort to tie the second set at 1-1 and her lead of 5-4 after breaking Muchová’s serve in the ninth game, she missed three set points and ultimately lost the set after Muchová broke back.