In 2023, NASA launched Artemis, a new educational program aiming to send multiple astronauts to the moon. The organization ensured that Black women and men would be among the group, which would make American history.

“As we prepare to return to the Moon for long-term science and exploration, NASA’s Artemis missions will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon,” Wyche said, according to theGrio. “It’s a privilege to dedicate Johnson’s Building 12 to the innovative women who laid the foundation to our nation’s space program.”