On Monday, Dr. Lonnie Johnson, former NASA scientist and inventor of the Super Soaker, announced that Garrett has become the latest investor in his company, Johnson Energy Storage. The 28-year-old expressed enthusiasm for contributing to a cleaner environment for the community.

“It’s a privilege to partner with Johnson Energy Storage to support their mission of transforming energy storage,” Garrett said in a news release statement. “Their work is nothing short of visionary, and I’m excited to be part of an effort that has the potential to have a lasting impact on our environment and uplift our communities.”