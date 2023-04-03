NFL star Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has invested in a startup focused on advancing clean energy and revolutionizing global energy solutions.
On Monday, Dr. Lonnie Johnson, former NASA scientist and inventor of the Super Soaker, announced that Garrett has become the latest investor in his company, Johnson Energy Storage. The 28-year-old expressed enthusiasm for contributing to a cleaner environment for the community.
“It’s a privilege to partner with Johnson Energy Storage to support their mission of transforming energy storage,” Garrett said in a news release statement. “Their work is nothing short of visionary, and I’m excited to be part of an effort that has the potential to have a lasting impact on our environment and uplift our communities.”
Johnson Energy Storage specializes in advanced battery technology, particularly an all-solid-state battery with significant advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries. The company’s proprietary glass electrolyte technology offers greater safety, higher energy density, and lower manufacturing costs, with broad applications in consumer electronics, mobility, and stationary energy storage.
Brandon Martin, CEO of Johnson Energy Storage, emphasized the company’s mission to create lasting global change, expressing that Garrett’s dedication to innovation and sustainability aligns with their vision for the future.
“We believe that the power to change the world extends beyond just industry—it’s about making a lasting impact on our communities and future generations,” Martin said. “We’re honored to have Myles Garrett join us in this mission, as his commitment to innovation and sustainability perfectly aligns with our vision for the future.”
In addition to investing in Johnson Energy Storage, Garrett supports Dr. Johnson’s nonprofit, the Johnson STEM Activity Center, further enhancing the company’s leadership in clean energy.
Other notable investors include Steve Harvey, Disney President Karey Burke, Southern Company CEO Chris Womack, UTA Partner Mike G., and United Distribution Chairman Doug Hertz.