For NBA fans, the month of February means one thing: All-Star Weekend! At one time, it was the weekend that we all would mark off on our calendars. Filled with excitement and intrigue, there was always an unknown that we would hype ourselves up for. Whether it was wondering if a hometown superstar might go for MVP, or who might win the slam dunk contest, the excitement was palpable. In recent years, things have changed. The business of basketball has evolved — and with that, it has changed how players approach huge marketing events like NBA All-Star Weekend. This year’s iteration is an interesting one. It’ll mark a pivot in how consumers continue to receive it.

Something that I’ve noticed in the lead-up to this year’s festivities is the coverage of the changes. This year the actual All-Star Game will not be your typical four quarter, 48-minute game. Instead, they’re going with a tournament style that will mix the NBA’s All-Stars with the leagues’ “rising stars.” They will play to a set score and winners will advance. Now, how this continues to be conveyed to us definitely tickles me. That’s because oftentimes, the analysts look like they have to force themselves to buy into this new format.

At the center of this conversation, pundits ask: “What would incentivize these players it play harder?” It’s patronizing to fans to even pose such a question. In prior eras, players were also paid handsomely in the NBA and still put forth a great effort in the All-Star game. More money doesn’t really seem to be an answer, and neither has toying with the formats. So, on-screen analysts have a hard time conveying their excitement. Their function is to get more eyes on the game.

Excitement is also waning because we’re not coming off the heels of a prior successful weekend. Last year’s All-Star Game really showed the dismal effort on grand display. So much so that it ruled the sports talk for some days afterward. It led to people like me not being ready to not watch the All-Star game this year. On top of that, we’re just not excited about the dunk contest if stars won’t participate. God bless Mac McClung. The Orlando Magic’s reserve guard has already won the contest in the past, a couple of times over. He’s a talented dunker, but he isn’t a name that will put butts in seats.

There is no visceral excitement about All-Star Weekend this year because we do not have much to look forward to. It’s plain and simple. I revere the Three-Point Shootout. That promises to be fun. And yes, I actually enjoy Friday night’s All-Star celebrity game. That event is pure shenanigans. But when that Sunday night comes, I will gladly occupy myself otherwise. Heck, it’s Valentine’s weekend anyway. So don’t threaten me with a good time.

Once the dust settles, I believe that the NBA will see that too many gimmicks won’t result in more viewership. I pray by next season, the players understand their responsibility to showcase the sport in its best light on this night.