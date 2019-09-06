What are the N.C. State Fair 2024 dates?

This year’s fair, which is running from Oct. 17-27 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, North Carolina, is offering special deals for children, adults, senior citizens and veterans.

What are the prices of the N.C. State Fair?

People from ages 13-64 can get into the fair for $13. Fairgoers from ages 6-12 can get in for $7. Veterans also get a discount for $8. Kids 5 and under get free admission while seniors get in for $5. The fair accepts cash, Visa, MasterCard and American Express at all gate locations.

How late can you buy tickets each day at the N.C. State Fair?

Visitors must buy tickets inside the gates before 9:45 p.m. Re-entry is not allowed after 9:45 p.m.