The 2024 North Carolina State Fair is once again bringing together people of all ages for 10 days of unforgettable memories.
What are the N.C. State Fair 2024 dates?
This year’s fair, which is running from Oct. 17-27 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, North Carolina, is offering special deals for children, adults, senior citizens and veterans.
What are the prices of the N.C. State Fair?
People from ages 13-64 can get into the fair for $13. Fairgoers from ages 6-12 can get in for $7. Veterans also get a discount for $8. Kids 5 and under get free admission while seniors get in for $5. The fair accepts cash, Visa, MasterCard and American Express at all gate locations.
How late can you buy tickets each day at the N.C. State Fair?
Visitors must buy tickets inside the gates before 9:45 p.m. Re-entry is not allowed after 9:45 p.m.
Special days at the N.C. State Fair
The fair will feature accessABILITY Day on Sunday, per WFMY. The special day will be held without music or lights, offering a calm experience for visitors who struggle with loud and busy environments. Fairgoers can also enjoy a “Bandwidth Chill Out Zone” on Sunday, as well as inclusive competitions. Noise-canceling headphones will be provided.
On Tuesday, seniors of ages 65 and older will get in for free. Senior Citizens Day will offer breakfast biscuits and music, as well as a special presentation from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.
On Wednesday, the N.C. State Fair will host Military Appreciation Day, which will feature a parade to honor members of the U.S. Military for their service to the country. Discounts will be available for active-duty service members, reservists, retirees, guardsmen and their families. Veterans will be admitted into the fair for $8.
Special offers are also available for North Carolina State University students. The N.C. State fair is allowing the students to get an $8 admission when they show their ID card at the gates.
Thursday is Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day. Visitors can bring six cans of food to get a free admission to the fair.
What people are saying about the food this year
“The cowboy bites have been really good. I think it’s a new one. There was brisket Mac and cheese… And there was a barbecue,” Jasmine Hemmings and Risden Powell told ABC 11.
As Spectrum News reported, this year features 72 new food options.