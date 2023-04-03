A 21-year-old woman was found dead in Massachusetts earlier in June, reigniting speculation that there’s a New England serial killer after the discovery of several other victims earlier this year.
The body of 21-year-old Adriana Suazo was found at 11:45 a.m. on June 1 in a “wooded area” by a passerby near a home on 143 Central Avenue, Norfolk District, in Milton, Massachusetts, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey confirmed in a news release.
Suazo’s body showed “no obvious signs of trauma.” The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating.
Adriana Suazo’s family said she would never be in Milton
Suazo lived in Boston, and according to her family members, they had no idea why she ended up in the Milton area, Boston 25 News reported.
“We know the areas she was in, she was in Boston, she was in Dorchester, she was in Roxbury, she was in Jamaica Plain, we know where she would go and she would not come around [there], we know that for a fact,” Suazo’s foster sister told the outlet.
While local police are still investigating Suazo’s death, her family said they believe someone may have brought her to town.
The Boston Globe reported that one of her sisters said she last spoke with the 21-year-old on May 29, just three days before she was found.
There have been other unsolved deaths in the New England region
Suazo’s body marks the 13th unexplained death in the New England area. Police in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have been investigating for several months after six bodies were found across these regions, People and Blavity reported.
Three of the victims were identified as women, and several others remain unidentified: Suzanne Wormser, whose body was found in Groton, Connecticut; Paige Fannon of West Islip, New York; an unidentified person found in Plymouth, Massachusetts; Denise Leary, whose body was found in New Haven, Connecticut; Michele Romano, whose body was found in Foster, Rhode Island; and an unidentified person whose body was found in Killingly, Connecticut.
Social media users have shared information in a Facebook group called “New England SK,” claiming a serial killer has been on the loose in the region since the chilling discoveries became public. However, local police in these towns have warned people of spreading fear and misinformation.
“This investigation is in the early stages, remains active and ongoing, and there is no information at this time suggesting any connection to similar remains discoveries actively under investigation by CSP or other CT law enforcement agencies,” the Connecticut State Police told People in a statement at the time.
“There is no known threat to the public at this time,” police added.
‘Losing her so suddenly has shattered our world’
Suazo’s sister, Mel Loves, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover financial costs. She described Suazo as a “firecracker, full of life, laughter, and fierce love” who was “loyal,” a “ride-or-die,” and someone who adored her family.
“Losing her so suddenly has shattered our world. My family is completely heartbroken, trying to navigate this pain while also doing everything we can to give Adriana the proper burial she deserves—a sendoff that honors the vibrant, loving, and unforgettable person she was,” Loves wrote.
The page has reached $11,400 in donations so far, with a goal of $13,000 to cover funeral and burial expenses.