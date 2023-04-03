The body of 21-year-old Adriana Suazo was found at 11:45 a.m. on June 1 in a “wooded area” by a passerby near a home on 143 Central Avenue, Norfolk District, in Milton, Massachusetts, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey confirmed in a news release.

Suazo’s body showed “no obvious signs of trauma.” The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating.

Adriana Suazo’s family said she would never be in Milton

Suazo lived in Boston, and according to her family members, they had no idea why she ended up in the Milton area, Boston 25 News reported.

“We know the areas she was in, she was in Boston, she was in Dorchester, she was in Roxbury, she was in Jamaica Plain, we know where she would go and she would not come around [there], we know that for a fact,” Suazo’s foster sister told the outlet.

While local police are still investigating Suazo’s death, her family said they believe someone may have brought her to town.

The Boston Globe reported that one of her sisters said she last spoke with the 21-year-old on May 29, just three days before she was found.