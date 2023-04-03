Kia Rousseve, 28, told NOLA.com that the incident happened after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning while driving along her route.

Rousseve noticed the bus began losing power and started to smoke, prompting her to pull over and call her supervisor. She grabbed her purse and quickly ushered the eight children off the bus before the fire began.

“My instinct is like ‘No, this is not normal.’ My instinct was like ‘Pull the bus over,'” Rousseve told the outlet.