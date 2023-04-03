Nissan has recalled over 440,000 vehicles last week due to engine defects that could lead to failure and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall, listed under campaign number 25V437, affects several models, all of which are equipped with either a 3-cylinder 1.5L or 4-cylinder 2.0L variable compression turbo (VC-Turbo) engine, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

What are the Nissan recalled models?

The recalled models include:

2021–2024 Nissan Rogue

2019–2020 Nissan Altima

2019–2022 Infiniti QX50

2022 Infiniti QX55

“The engine bearings may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine failure,” Nissan wrote of the potential risk factors in its announcement on the NHTSA’s website, noting that a failed engine can lead to a loss of motive power and increase the risk of a crash.

Here’s what owners need to know about the recalled Nissan models, including notification timelines and available reimbursement options.

Most of the recalled vehicles are 2021-2024 Nissan Rogues

Nissan confirmed in its announcement that 443,899 vehicles have been recalled, with the majority being Nissan Rogues, per USA Today and the NHTSA report.

2021-2024 Nissan Rogue – 348,554 vehicles

2019-2022 Infiniti QX50 – 84,536 vehicles

2019-2020 Nissan Altima – 5,685 vehicles

2022 Infiniti QX55 – 5,124 vehicles



What Steps Is Nissan Taking to Fix the Problem?

According to the report, the car dealer will inspect the engine oil pan for metal debris at no cost to the owner.

If no debris is found, vehicles with the 3-cylinder 1.5L engine will get a new oil pan gasket, fresh oil, and an ECM update. For those with the 4-cylinder 2.0L engine, only an oil change is needed. Both services are free, Nissan said.

If metal debris is detected and confirmed, Nissan will replace the engine at no cost.