Camden Lee left football practice before attending the parade with a teammate, he told the Associated Press. When the shooting occurred, his friend was grazed and was carried out of the crowd on a stretcher.

Days after the incident on Sept. 19, law enforcement published a photograph on social media of 15-year-old Camden Lee. They were accusing him of having “discharged a firearm” at the event.

“I see the NYPD logo. I see me. I see ‘suspect wanted for murder,’” Lee said in an interview with the Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe what was happening. Then everything went blurry.”