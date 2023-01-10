Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Team USA’s water polo goalie Ashleigh Johnson has teamed up with award-winning wellness brand Dr Teal’s to show how she recovers and recharges her body as she prepares for this year’s Olympic Games.

Considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Johnson has helped lead Team USA to the gold medal at the 2020 and 2016 Olympics and is the all-time career saves leader at Princeton University. In 2016, she made history as the first African American woman to make a U.S. Olympic women’s water polo team. Ashleigh is an athlete who continuously pushes her body to compete at this highest level, and she spoke with Blavity about how her use of Dr Teal’s has been a beneficial asset in her training routine.

Photo: Kaelin Mendez/Getty Images

When asked what a typical training session looks like for her in terms of diet and exercise, Johnson said, it includes “pool training from conditioning to goalie sessions. Eating clean is always a priority and of course time in the gym.”

She added, “Staying motivated is easy for me, thanks to my teammates, friends and family.”

A particular Dr. Teal’s product she uses is the Epson Salt.

“Dr Teal’s Epsom Salts is key to my post-workout routine as it helps speed my recovery, recharge my sore muscles, refresh my skin’s appearance especially as someone who is constantly in the water, plus it has natural essential oils to help relax my mind so I can train harder and perform my best,” she explained.

The specific one she uses is the Lavender Pure Epsom Salt Soak. “I love taking a hot bath with it for about 20 minutes after practice or matches because the Epsom salt recharges my sore muscles as I soak in all the natural essential oils to relax my mind and body.”

With the WNBA and more, as well as several women athletes set to be in the spotlight as Paris approaches, Johnson says that this is all good for women in sports, telling us, “It is great to see the focus on women in sports elevating!”