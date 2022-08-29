A rising Atlanta pastor is facing backlash following controversial statements he told his congregation regarding police brutality. According to Atlanta Black Star, Philip Anthony Mitchell, who oversees the members of 2819 Church, challenged attendees to expand their perspective on being “submittal to government authority.”

The main takeaway from a recent sermon that he wanted parental figures to grasp was that the Black community must “stop blaming white cops for the killing of Black kids.”

Mitchell’s sermon urged Black parents to teach obedience over resistance to police

“Instead, teach your Black children to be obedient to authority,” Mitchell told churchgoers. “I don’t care if most of you are Black. We need to teach our children to not fight against authority, not fight against cops.”

To drive the point home, Mitchell recalled a life-changing encounter with a white policeman while strolling through a neighborhood in his hometown of Queens, NY. The officer used excessive force and intimidation tactics like holding a gun to his head before warning him to “say something.”

“In that moment, with a Glock pressed to my head, I thought, ‘Either my ego is going to be strong or my submission to authority is going to be stronger than my ego,'” Mitchell explained. “And if I had not been taught to obey authority, and because I’m not saved, I’m separated from God for all eternity by a cop’s bullet.”

Mitchell’s sermon about police brutality is sparking criticism online

Mitchell acknowledged that it would not be surprising for his community to feel disdain over his comments. Still, he reminded people to “be model citizens, stop being rebellious towards authority. He’s now receiving criticism from those who came across the clip on Instagram.

“There have been those that submitted & still were shot down. Why are we not putting the responsibility on the armed policemen who use us are target practice. Seems like a whitewashed statement,” one person commented.

“Dying should not be the consequence of not complying,” another person agreed.

“Irresponsible and embarrassing to watch a black man say this,” someone else wrote.

Others who heard the entire teaching live defended Mitchell.

“Oooooh so many people in these comments in their feelings! He’s preaching about Christ and bringing souls to Christ. Oh I get it.. he’s too biblical for y’all. Smh,” one person noted.

“Go back and watch the sermon🙄 or atleast rewind it 5 mins 🙃 yall would know what he’s saying,” another person commented.

“Watch the whole message, not just clickbait soundbites. He said nothing wrong,” a third person commented.