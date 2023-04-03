According to The Associated Press, the package proposes 21 rescissions, including $900 million from $10 billion Congress had already approved for global health initiatives. That includes $500 million for programs addressing infectious diseases and child and maternal health, as well as $400 million for efforts to combat the global HIV epidemic.

If passed, the Trump administration’s plan would also slash $800 million from emergency relief efforts for those fleeing from other countries.

The Trump administration is using a rarely invoked process that allows the president to request the cancellation of approved funds, freezing them for 45 days while Congress decides. If Congress doesn’t act within that time, the funding remains in place.