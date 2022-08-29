Saquon Barkley recently made history when he signed a new deal on Tuesday to remain with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to CNN, the Super Bowl champion secured a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. The deal includes $36 million guaranteed and up to $15 million in incentives, positioning Barkley as the first running back to earn over $20 million per year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

“Overflow! Grateful for the Eagles Organization, grateful for my team, grateful for the amazing fans in Philly. Fly Eagles Fly 🦅,” Barkley captioned his Instagram post.