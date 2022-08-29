Saquon Barkley recently made history when he signed a new deal on Tuesday to remain with the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to CNN, the Super Bowl champion secured a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. The deal includes $36 million guaranteed and up to $15 million in incentives, positioning Barkley as the first running back to earn over $20 million per year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
“Overflow! Grateful for the Eagles Organization, grateful for my team, grateful for the amazing fans in Philly. Fly Eagles Fly 🦅,” Barkley captioned his Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
This extension follows Barkley’s remarkable 2024 season, where he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory. The athlete amassed 2,005 rushing yards during the regular season, becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to surpass the 2,000-yard mark, according to Reuters. He also contributed 13 rushing touchdowns and 278 receiving yards via 33 passes with two touchdowns.
The Eagles celebrated keeping Barkley on their roster by posting a series of confirmations of the deal, tributes and memes on the team’s Instagram profile.
“Safe to say, 2K SA is here to stay. We’ve agreed to terms with Saquon Barkley on a two-year contract extension,” read the caption of one of the posts.
View this post on Instagram
Barkley joined the Eagles in March 2024 after six seasons with the New York Giants, where he was drafted second overall in 2018. His arrival in Philadelphia marked a resurgence in his career, as he earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024.
According to The U.S. Sun, Nick Sirianni, the Eagles head coach, said that the 28-year-old’s presence and influence was powerful not only on the field, but also behind the scenes.
“It’s very obvious when you watch the tape how good of a player he is, right,” Sirianni said. “But the things that he has that he brings to our football team as far as his leadership, his work ethic. He’s an awesome teammate. Those are the things that make him very special. And that’s pretty special that I’m saying that even more after you see him jumping over guys backwards and all that stuff.”