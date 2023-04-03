Was PnB Rock’s long wait at Roscoe’s linked to his death?

Garcia said PnB’s food was delayed for around 40 minutes, attributing the long wait to the establishment being busy that day.

After PnB Rock was killed, critics accused his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, of contributing to his demise after she shared their location in an Instagram Story. However, Garcia said she does not believe his girlfriend was to blame for his death.

“She didn’t get to post that photo until much later,” the analyst said. “It was those two [the insiders in the restaurant] that were responsible for the death of PnB. The setup was just to steal his jewelry.”

She continued, “The girlfriend blamed herself that it was her fault, and it wasn’t her fault. Social media and other celebrities jumped all over to blame her.”