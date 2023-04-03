New details have emerged in the tragic death of Philly rapper PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen, suggesting that an insider may have orchestrated the rapper’s murder inside Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles two years ago.
Footage shows moments leading up to PnB Rock’s fatal shooting
On Monday, True Crime News host Ana Garcia appeared on CBS Philadelphia to discuss the exclusive footage and what potentially happened inside the restaurant that led to the rapper being shot and killed over his jewelry.
“There’s someone that spots him and does a fist bump,” Garcia said about the footage. “We see this on video. That person then contacted someone else — a father-and-son team.”
Was PnB Rock’s long wait at Roscoe’s linked to his death?
Garcia said PnB’s food was delayed for around 40 minutes, attributing the long wait to the establishment being busy that day.
After PnB Rock was killed, critics accused his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, of contributing to his demise after she shared their location in an Instagram Story. However, Garcia said she does not believe his girlfriend was to blame for his death.
“She didn’t get to post that photo until much later,” the analyst said. “It was those two [the insiders in the restaurant] that were responsible for the death of PnB. The setup was just to steal his jewelry.”
She continued, “The girlfriend blamed herself that it was her fault, and it wasn’t her fault. Social media and other celebrities jumped all over to blame her.”
Legal outcome brings closure to PnB Rock’s family
Prosecutors accused Freddie Trone, 42, of sending his 17-year-old son to carry out PnB’s death at Roscoe’s. After a two-week trial, he was convicted on one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, as Blavity reported in August.
“Today, justice has been served for Mr. Allen and his family who have endured unimaginable pain losing a loved one to such senseless violence,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said during a news release statement at the time.