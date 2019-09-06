Rahaman Ali, the boxer who followed in the footsteps of his older brother Muhammad Ali, has died at age 82. According to The Muhammad Ali Center, Rahaman died in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Rahaman, born Rudolph Arnett Clay, built a strong relationship with his older brother as they grew up in Louisville. The two often wrestled together and played cards and basketball, according to CBS News.

As he grew older, Rahaman followed Muhammad into boxing, competing as a heavyweight professional from 1964 to 1972. He spoke often about their bond, particularly after Muhammad’s passing in 2016, calling him “a really sweet, kind, loving, giving, affectionate, wonderful person.”

In 2014, Rahaman released That’s Muhammad Ali’s Brother! My Life on the Undercard, detailing his own life and experiences. He followed that with another book in 2019, My Brother, Muhammad Ali – The Definitive Biography.

DeVone Holt, president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, reflected on the brothers’ lifelong connection in a statement after Rahaman’s death.

“You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman,” Holt said, per CBS News. “He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during his career and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper.'”

Loved ones pay tribute to Rahaman after his passing

Muhammad’s daughter Laila Ali was among those who paid tribute to Rahaman following the announcement of his death.

“My father loved his brother Rahaman so deeply. They are now back in the arms of their beloved parents. May they all rest in eternal peace together,” Laila wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the siblings in their youth.

Hana Ali, another of Muhammad’s daughters, also honored her uncle in a heartfelt Facebook post.

“Today, the last living member of my father’s immediate family returned to heaven,” she wrote. “My Uncle Rahman, lovingly known as Rock, was a sweet, gentle soul with a heart as big as the world. He had that same sparkle in his eye that my father had… that same light, that same mischief, that same love.”