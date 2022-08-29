There are currently only four Black drivers in NASCAR, and Rajah Caruth is the youngest. At 21 years old, Caruth is racing through obstacles to become one of the greatest to hit the track.

The Atlanta native attended his first NASCAR race in 2014. From then on, he was committed to making it to the other side of the fence. He immersed himself in professional driving and began using racing simulators to achieve his dream.

His domination in the eNASCAR Ignite Series caught the eye of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Development program, which put Caruth on the fast track to becoming a professional driver. He finally got behind the wheel in 2019 at the Bojangles’ Southern Shootout race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Caruth ended his rookie year with two Top 10 placements, gaining him the visibility he needed to become a top contender.

Fast forward to 2023, he finished 16th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for GMS Racing and Chevrolet and 14th in his debut with Hendrick Motorsports at the season finale in Phoenix Raceway. At his young age, Caruth had made history as the first Black driver for Hendrick Motorsports.

As he prepares for his 2024 season, Caruth is eager to show the world that although racing is everything to him, he is more than a racer.