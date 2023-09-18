Prostate cancer (one of the most common types for men) is a disease that affects the prostate, a small gland in men that helps make semen. This disease usually grows slowly, but it can become serious if it spreads to other parts of the body. While there’s no such thing as a cure-all food that can prevent cancer, we know that undergoing treatments can take a toll. From weight loss and nausea to the exhaustion that often follows treatment, eating nutritious food that’s easy to digest and filling can help people maintain the strength they need to complete treatments and ideally reach remission.

Foods That Can Help During Treatment

Cancer treatments like radiation and chemotherapy can make people feel tired, sick to their stomach, or even cause mouth sores. Eating the right foods can help the body stay strong and feel better.

(Jimmy Dean/Unsplash)

Helpful ingredients include:

Tomatoes: They have lycopene, which may help fight cancer.

They have lycopene, which may help fight cancer. Broccoli and leafy greens: These are full of vitamins and fiber.

These are full of vitamins and fiber. Fatty fish like salmon: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which the body needs.

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which the body needs. Berries: Packed with antioxidants that help protect cells.

Packed with antioxidants that help protect cells. Whole grains: Provide energy and fiber.

Provide energy and fiber. Nuts and seeds: Good for protein and healthy fats.

Foods To Avoid

During treatment, some foods can make things worse:

Processed meats (like bacon and hot dogs): These may increase cancer risk.

These may increase cancer risk. Fried or greasy foods: These can cause stomach upset.

These can cause stomach upset. Sugary drinks and snacks: Too much sugar can cause weight gain and make people feel tired.

Too much sugar can cause weight gain and make people feel tired. Too much red meat: Try to eat lean meats or plant-based proteins instead.

Fighting cancer can take a toll on the body. Rather than trying to eat big meals, opt for several smaller meals throughout the day. These recipes are a great place to start:

Tomato and Spinach Whole Grain Pasta

A simple pasta dish is packed with nutrients and energy, but is gentle on the stomach.

(Tadahiro Higuchi/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 cup whole grain pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup fresh spinach

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese (optional)

Instructions:

Cook the pasta according to package instructions. Drain and set aside. In a pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and cook for one minute. Add cherry tomatoes and cook until soft. Add spinach and stir until wilted. Mix in the pasta and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese if desired.

Berry Smoothie

When nausea hits, a smoothie is an easy way to meet nutritional needs without the risk of stomach upset.

(Denis HS/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

1/2 cup frozen strawberries

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon flaxseed

Instructions:

Put all ingredients into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy!

Grilled Salmon With Steamed Broccoli

This light meal is full of must-have nutrients but also flavorful to entice an appetite.

(Kostiantyn Li Jnr/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 salmon fillet (4-6 oz)

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup broccoli florets

Lemon wedge

Instructions:

Rub the salmon with olive oil, salt and pepper. Grill or bake the salmon at 375°F for 12-15 minutes. Steam the broccoli until tender (about five minutes). Serve the salmon with broccoli and a squeeze of lemon.

Quinoa and Vegetable Stir-Fry

Quinoa is another great fiber rich food that’s essential for keeping energy levels high.

(Shashi Chaturvedula/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup chopped bell peppers

1/2 cup chopped zucchini

1/2 cup chopped carrots

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon ginger (optional)

Instructions:

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the vegetables and cook for 5-7 minutes until soft. Add quinoa and soy sauce. Stir well and cook for another 2 minutes. Sprinkle with ginger if using.

Oatmeal With Nuts and Berries

Although traditionally a breakfast food, oatmeal with nuts and berries can be a great anytime solution when appetites or low.

(Sheelah Brennan/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 cup water or almond milk

1/4 cup mixed berries

1 tablespoon chopped almonds or walnuts

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Instructions:

In a pot, bring water or almond milk to a boil. Stir in oats and reduce heat. Cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour into a bowl and top with berries and nuts. Drizzle with honey if desired.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best food to eat if you have prostate cancer?

Foods that are rich in vitamins, fiber and antioxidants are best. These include tomatoes, leafy greens, berries, whole grains, nuts and fatty fish like salmon.

Is pasta good for prostate cancer patients?

Whole grain pasta is good for people undergoing cancer treatment. Whole grains give energy and have more fiber than regular pasta. Add veggies and lean protein to make it even healthier.

What not to eat with prostate cancer?

Avoid processed meats, fried foods, sugary snacks and too much red meat. These can weaken the body and potentially affect how well treatment works.