According to the latest statistics by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, only 23.6% of municipal solid waste is recycled—even though they estimate that 75% is recyclable. One of the major reasons for this low recycling rate is contamination, either by placing a recyclable in the wrong bin, mixing non-recyclable objects with those that are recyclable, or by including dirty items. Soiled diapers, pesticide cans, or greasy pizza boxes are examples. So, it’s no surprise that of all the things placed in recycling bins, one out of every four items is not even recyclable.

As a result, many recycling centers, facing high costs of repairing sorting machines after contaminants jam them up or losing potential revenue when huge lots of contaminated recyclables must be landfilled, are closing. According to the nonprofit Recycle across America, a major recycler recently closed 25% of its plants. Over one thousand centers have shuttered in California since 2021.

Undoubtedly, confusion about what is recyclable and which things are not is widespread. Making matters worse is the fact that recycling rules are different from place to place.

To help you navigate recycling dos & don’ts more effectively, here are lists of things that are not recyclable even though you might think they are, and things that are recyclable even though you may think they are not. Be prepared for some surprises!

10 surprising things you think are recyclable but actually are not

After analyzing many recycling guides from municipalities around the country, here’s what’s not generally recyclable. Check with your local department of solid waste to see if it is or isn’t recyclable in your area before loading your curbside bin.

Compostable dinnerware. The terms compostable and recyclable are not interchangeable. Neither is biodegradable dinnerware recyclable. In fact, some things marked biodegradable are not really biodegradable. And what’s compostable breaks down only under industrial conditions—not your backyard compost pile. Glossy store receipts. They may look like paper, but if they’re slippery to the touch, they’ve been coated with BPA. Technically, it’s called thermal paper, and it jams up recycling machinery. Since BPA is an endocrine disruptor, avoid touching it, too. Colored plastic. Commonly found in laundry detergent bottles, the bright red, green, or blue color contaminates the whole melted batch of plastic during recycling. Companies opting to purchase recycled plastic want white or clear only. Same reasoning applies to colored paper. Single-use coffee cups. There is a plastic layer that makes the cups waterproof. It’s too costly to separate the paper and plastic layers, so these will be landfilled. Same goes for plastic-lined paper bags holding bulk foods. Don’t be fooled by their eco-friendly appearance. Peel away layers to be sure. Single use plastic bags. Loose bags are flatly rejected because they gum up sorting machines. However, some grocery stores accept a large plastic bag full of them. Small bits of paper. Anything smaller than your hand – even if it’s white and non-laminated – will likely get stuck in recycling machines. Shredded paper is also rejected. Silicone. Most silicone items come with a recyclable declaration, but are not easily recycled. Mixed-material clothing. Cotton-polyester shirts or cotton-spandex leggings are common examples. It’s too expensive to separate the fibers. Beverage cartons. The waxy or plastic coating on the cardboard can’t be recycled. Neither can wax paper or coated parchment paper used for baking. Plastic straws and cutlery. Without a doubt, plastic straws, knives, forks, and spoons are directly headed to the landfill even if they are technically recyclable.

10 surprising things you don’t think are recyclable but actually are

There may be exceptions to this list so consult your local jurisdiction before throwing it away.

Headphones, earbuds, and chargers. Large retailers like Best Buy and Staples often accept these used items. Alternatively, some major manufacturers do, even offering rebate programs. Vape cartridges. There are a few options. Some sellers may offer free products in exchange for used cartridges. Terracycle runs a program for several vape brands. The Department of Drug Enforcement also accepts these items as well as all unused prescription drugs. Batteries (rechargeable and non-rechargeable). All batteries used in electronics, cell phones, or small appliances are recyclable at designated locations only. Check out the recycling resources below for your options. Do not place them in curbside bins or trash. Fluorescent lights (including CFLs). Although your local recycler may instruct you to throw these in with trash, they contain a tiny amount of mercury, a neurotoxin. Many home improvement stores accept them. Call to be sure before going. Cigarette butts. The most common type of ocean plastic pollution, cigarette butts harm marine life upon ingestion. Check out Butts Only Box for more recycling info. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The COVID-19 pandemic generated huge volumes of used plastic PPE. Some individual retailers offer recycling as does Mask Only Box. Toothbrushes. Colgate launched a recycling program that accepts oral care products from all brands. Holiday lights. For spent festive lights on a string, HolidayLEDS offers a recycling program. You’ll get a 10% off coupon for new lights. CDs and DVDs. GreenDisk will take any electronic media (including VHS tapes) plus their cases. Another option for CD recycling is the CD Recycling Center of America. Foam packaging. You can try EPS Industry Alliance for the nearest recycling center.

The recycling symbol and greenwashing

You’re probably familiar with the three arrow-headed lines in green triangular form with a plastic number in the center. Except for plastic #1 and #2, no other type is regularly recycled. Single use water bottles are #1 while gallon milk jugs are #2.

Unfortunately, according to Greenpeace, only 29% of #1 bottles is collected for recycling. After removing the contaminated items, a measly 21% is actually recycled.

The EPA has asked the Federal Trade Commission to revise this symbol, claiming it misleads. It could lead someone to believe an item is eco-friendly, and, consequently, commonly recycled, when it’s really not. This is called greenwashing.

“EPA believes updates to the FTC Green Guides ‘recyclable’ claims can be a tool to reduce consumer confusion that contributes to recycling facilities receiving many plastic materials that they do not accept and cannot recycle, which adds a financial burden to facilities and taxpayers to haul, process and ultimately incinerate or landfill this contamination,” the EPA commented in a letter to the FTC.

For now, remember plastic that may be recyclable—noted by the notorious recycling symbol—is not necessarily recycled.

Online recycling resources

If your local recycler won’t accept an item, there could be an online recycler for it. The following two online recycling resources may help you find one.