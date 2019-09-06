Reesa Teesa, the Atlanta woman who became viral when she posted a 50-part series to reveal details of the toxic relationship she had with her ex-husband, sat down for an interview on Tamron Hall on March 4 and talked about the public’s reaction to her clips. Teese said she has been widely criticized by people who say she posted her “Who TF Did I Marry” series for clout.
“Those hurt,” Teesa told Hall. “The ones that talk about the fact — and I know people have seen this — ‘She does not look like what a VP would date,’ and it was a TikTok creator that was talking about my looks and then there was a very famous personality that called me a ‘big back,’ talking about my weight and so it’s things like that that I’m like, Jesus.”
As we previously reported, Teesa revealed in her series that she met her ex via Facebook in 2020. Teesa said she started dating the man (nicknamed “Legion”) but then saw red flags shortly after.
According to Teesa, Legion told her he was a former arena football player. He also said he worked at Apple during the offseason but then became VP of a condiment company when he relocated from San Diego to Augusta, Georgia, she added.
Speaking to Hall, Teesa said she discovered that he was not a regional manager or a VP of productions and operations but a regular employee.
“You did not have a business meeting when I had to go to the hospital. You simply were not there,” Teesa said. “So when I was texting you and I was terrified, I’m texting you that I was in pre-op at Northside Hospital and I’m so scared because I just don’t know what’s going to happen and David texted me back, there came a moment that once I discovered all the lies, that I realized you really left me hanging when I needed you the most.”
According to Teesa’s series, Legion said he tried to get a fresh start in Georgia after he divorced his ex-wife, who he said cheated on him when they lived in California. After she started living with him, Teesa said she started noticing Legion’s narcissistic behaviors. She said she had a miscarriage, mainly caused by stress.
According to the Atlanta Black Star, Teesa said Legion used fake social security numbers and bank numbers. He also made fake phone calls while pretending to talk to friends and family, she added. Teesa and Legion divorced five months after getting married.
As she spoke with Hall, Teesa detailed the night when Legion was arrested.
“He had been threatening that he was going to come back, so I had reached out to law enforcement and I talk about in the video series where it was the police captain when I called him, after I called 911,” she said. “The police captain immediately answered the phone and said, ‘I got the call. We’re on our way. We got you.’ So this was now another example of someone else saying, ‘I got you.’ And I was like, ‘God, please, I hope he really does have me.’ But he did.”
Despite the criticism she’s received for speaking out, Teesa said she is also grateful for her supporters.
“When I hear someone that said, ‘Girl, I watched all 50 parts,’ I genuinely am humbled that someone took 500 minutes out of their life and watched the story that I went through,” she said. “My prayer is that, again, if there is a woman or a man who is like ‘I want to be married, I want kids, I want this and I need to have it right now’ and you know something’s wrong, but you’re afraid to investigate because you’re afraid that you might be wrong and it’s like I’m here to say, ‘Look, it costs nothing to verify but if you don’t verify, honey, it may cost you everything.'”