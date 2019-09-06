Reesa Teesa, the Atlanta woman who became viral when she posted a 50-part series to reveal details of the toxic relationship she had with her ex-husband, sat down for an interview on Tamron Hall on March 4 and talked about the public’s reaction to her clips. Teese said she has been widely criticized by people who say she posted her “Who TF Did I Marry” series for clout.

“Those hurt,” Teesa told Hall. “The ones that talk about the fact — and I know people have seen this — ‘She does not look like what a VP would date,’ and it was a TikTok creator that was talking about my looks and then there was a very famous personality that called me a ‘big back,’ talking about my weight and so it’s things like that that I’m like, Jesus.”