Touring with his brother and father, who was also a dancer, Hines performed at shows around the country. Hines later went solo and played the role of Nathan Detroit in the musical Guys and Dolls. He also worked as a choreographer and performer on Uptown…It’s Hot!, a role which helped him earn a Tony nomination for best actor in a musical. Hines had another one of his famous roles when he choreographed Yo Alice.

Throughout his career, Hines appeared on several TV shows, including Cosby, Eubie! and Love, Sidney.