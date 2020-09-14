Republicans on a key committee in the House of Representatives have blocked an effort by Democrats to release more information related to the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died while in prison for sex crimes. The vote comes despite demand from within the MAGA movement to release the so-called Epstein files and anger at the Trump administration from its own base over the case.

Republicans reverse course on Epstein files after pushing theories

In a 5-7 vote, Republicans in the House Rules Committee blocked an effort by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California to force Attorney General Pam Bondi to release files and information relating to the Epstein case. In an amendment to a bill on cryptocurrency, Khanna would have forced Bondi to publicize information held by the government on a “publicly accessible website.” Democrats on the committee voted in favor of the amendment to release the Epstein files, while all Republicans except two voted against the amendment; Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina voted with Democrats in favor of Khanna’s amendment, while Rep. Chip Roy of Texas abstained.

The vote by Republicans to block the release of the Epstein files comes after the Trump administration recently contradicted previous MAGA rhetoric about the files. For years, prominent MAGA figures have pushed rumors and speculation concerning a supposed “client list” from Epstein, who had many rich and famous friends and associates while he engaged in the sexual exploitation of underage girls. Former right-wing media personality and current Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino was a leading voice in promoting conspiracy theories about the Epstein list and about the financier’s death, which was formally ruled a suicide. Many MAGA faithful have speculated that Democratic or liberal celebrities may be named in the files. Earlier this year, Bondi told Fox News that the files were “sitting on my desk” and that information would be released soon.

MAGA supporters accuse Trump, others of covering up Epstein files

However, Bondi and the FBI have now said that Epstein did in fact die by suicide and that no client list actually exists, leading to accusations of a cover-up. Bongino has reportedly stopped coming into work and has told associates that he may resign from his role at the FBI. The Department of Justice and FBI attempted to quell outrage by releasing prison surveillance footage from the night when Epstein died, but analysis that the video had been edited and was missing a minute of footage have only added to accusations of a conspiracy to hide the truth about Epstein.

MAGA outrage over what they see as a cover-up has reached President Donald Trump. The president posted on his Truth Social platform backing Bondi, accusing Democrats of pushing the idea of the Epstein files, and calling on his supporters to “not waste time” on the files. This has led to an unusual backlash, with MAGA supporters accusing the president and his aides of “gaslighting” them concerning the files.

An unusual sight: President Trump is getting ratio’d on Truth Social for asking his followers to move on from the Epstein files. Some say he’s “gaslighting,” others say it will cost him supporters or even “kill MAGA.” A sampling of some replies getting heavy engagement. pic.twitter.com/TQY2yBkuGN — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 13, 2025

The idea of the Trump administration covering up the Epstein list has fueled rumors that Trump — who was a friend of Epstein for years but has denied any involvement in illegal activity — could be implicated in the files. In June, former Trump adviser Elon Musk claimed that Trump was in the Epstein files after the two billionaires had a falling out.

Now, Trump and his officials, such as Bondi, are trying to endure the anger of their previous supporters within the MAGA movement. By seeming to contradict years of rhetoric, innuendo and promises about the Epstein files, Trump and his allies have drawn criticism from his MAGA base, unlike any that Trump has faced since becoming president. And despite Trump’s desire for his supporters to move on from the Epstein scandal, Democrats do not appear to be willing to let Trump drop the issue.