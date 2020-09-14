The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is under fire for what critics are calling a cover-up of a deadly E. coli outbreak that spread across more than a dozen states and left scores of people ill. Now, controversial Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being accused of a cover-up, even as the agency defends its decision not to publicize more information about the disease outbreak.

The FDA failed to disclose information about the deadly outbreak

As investigated by NBC News, a major outbreak of E. coli bacteria began in November 2024, eventually spreading to 15 states and infecting at least 89 people, based on an FDA investigation that included genetic testing of the strain of E. coli spread during the outbreak. One person died after falling ill from E. coli. According to an FDA report produced in February, the dozens of reported cases were traced to tainted romaine lettuce distributed by “a sole processor” after being purchased from a grower. However, the FDA chose not to publicize information about the outbreak. Even when lawyers for one of the infected parties obtained the report, the names of the companies involved had been redacted from the document.

Accusations of a cover-up and mishandling of food safety

According to The Daily Beast, although the FDA is not reported to have broken any laws by withholding information from the public, its lack of transparency about the outbreak is being labeled as a cover-up by community watchdogs and those impacted by the outbreak. Several news outlets are also characterizing the withholding of information as a cover-up.

“RFK Jr.’s FDA Covered Up Killer E. Coli Outbreak,” reads the headline of a story by The Daily Beast criticizing the health secretary, whose department includes the FDA. The agency has defended its actions as routine, arguing that “by the time investigators had confirmed the likely source, the outbreak had already ended and there was no actionable advice for consumers.”

Beyond this particular situation, Kennedy and the Trump administration have been criticized for their skepticism related to public health initiatives and their efforts to reduce the size and function of relevant agencies.

“We no longer have all the mechanisms in place to learn from those situations and prevent the next outbreak from happening,” Taryn Webb, who was laid off this month from her FDA position leading public engagement concerning human foods, said, according to The Daily Beast.

Lawsuits mounting against company accused of causing outbreak

Despite the lack of information coming from the FDA, several of those impacted by the E. coli outbreak are now suing the company they believe is responsible for spreading the contaminated lettuce. NBC reported that at least nine lawsuits have been filed against California-based Taylor Farms for being the source of the contaminated lettuce. Weeks before the lettuce-based outbreak, the company was linked to a separate deadly E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burgers that were topped with onions supplied by Taylor Farms. Regarding the lettuce, the company has denied responsibility.

“Taylor Farms product WAS NOT the source of the referenced 2024 E. coli outbreak,” the company said in a statement to NBC, adding, “we perform extensive raw and finished product testing on all our product and there was no evidence of contamination.”

With multiple legal actions being pursued by those hit by the outbreak, we will likely see more information come to light about how this outbreak happened and why federal authorities didn’t do more to inform the public about it. Kennedy, who has made a living dabbling in conspiracy theories about the healthcare industry, now finds himself under scrutiny for potentially hiding a public health danger.