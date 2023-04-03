Sabrina Carpenter may or may not have played a part in the investigation leading to New York City Mayor Eric Adams‘ indictment. But that didn’t stop her from feeding into the speculations during the NYC stop of her Short n’ Sweet Tour on Sunday.
“Damn, what now?” she said, addressing the crowd at Madison Square Garden. “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or…”
Last year, Carpenter dropped the music video for her song “Feather.” The controversial, blood-filled video was shot inside Brooklyn’s Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. As a result, Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello, who gave Carpenter’s team the green light to film at the church, was stripped of his duties after 15 years. Carpenter’s video also led to a reconsecration of the church.
“While I take full responsibility for the erroneous decision to allow the filming, I want to assure you that I had no knowledge that such a scene would be filmed in our church which we worked so hard to restore to its present sacred beauty,” Gigantiello said, per Complex.
However, he insists that he was unaware that “anything provocative was occurring in the church, nor were we aware that faux coffins and other funeral items would be placed in the sanctuary.”
Last week, it was revealed that Gigantiello and Mayor Adams’ ex-chief of staff Frank Carone are friendly and their business dealings were subpoenaed.
In an interview with The New York Post, what diocese officials said led many folks to believe that Carpenter’s video played a role in Mayor Adams’ recent indictment.
“It would be inappropriate to comment further on that review, which is still ongoing,” diocese officials said. “The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest.”