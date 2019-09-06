Chicago Cubs legend Sammy Sosa, who will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame this year, made an appearance at Wrigley Field for the first time in two decades. Sosa made his grand return on Friday and exchanged a warm embrace with Cubs owner Tom Ricketts as he arrived at the stadium.

The seven-time All-Star, who played 13 seasons for the Cubs, also posed for photos with the current players and enjoyed a video tribute from the club, ESPN reported.

What did manager Craig Counsell say about Sammy Sosa’s return?

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Sosa picked the perfect day to make his return.

“[Sosa] saw the wind blowing out today and planned this trip around a good day to be here,” Counsell said as he joked about the weather, per ESPN. “He asked to be in the lineup because the wind’s blowing out.”

Counsell, who faced Sosa during his playing days, reminisced on the slugger’s ability to put on a dazzling show for the fans.

“Probably the best thing, Sammy was a true entertainer,” Counsell said. “I think when you’re in this long enough, you realize that’s part of this. We’re also here to entertain, and I think Sammy was great at that.”

What are Sammy Sosa’s career highlights?

In his 13 years with the Cubs, Sosa totaled 545 homers in 1,811 games. He also set a franchise record with 66 home runs in 1998, the year he became the National League MVP. Sosa, who joined the team after being traded from the White Sox in 1992, played his final game at Wrigley Field on Oct. 2, 2004. Sosa recorded a home run and two hits in that final game as the Cubs lost 8-6 against the Atlanta Braves.

In 2005, the Cubs traded Sosa to the Baltimore Orioles for three players.

What was the controversy Sammy Sosa faced during his playing days?

Sosa was one of several players who was accused of using performance-enhancing drugs during his era. In December, the 56-year-old released a statement to acknowledge that he used PEDs.

“There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games,” he said in the statement, per ESPN. “I never broke any laws. But in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize.”