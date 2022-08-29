Despite receiving the devastating news that his older sister had died ahead of his recent game against the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds baseball player Elly De La Cruz still played his heart out.

On June 1, the Reds’ 7-3 loss against the Cubs brought their season record to 29-31 following the game. The team’s manager, Terry Francona, shared that the shortstop was determined to attend and participate in the recent match, as reported by ESPN.

Elly De La Cruz delivers a performance marked by strength

During the game, he hit a home run that brought in two runs and tallied two runs of his own. Before he landed his 50th home run, when he was a few steps before touching the plate, he tapped his chest, gave a nod to the sky, and clapped.

Elly De La Cruz chose to play today after recently learning about the death of his sister.



He then hit this home run and pointed to the sky and made a heart gesture. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/gGK1ukAWhC — MLB (@MLB) June 1, 2025

“He takes so much pride in being available,” Francona said about De La Cruz, per ESPN. “Guys like that, Carlos Santana in Cleveland was very similar, and for a kid that’s that young, that’s an admirable trait.”

Following the game, De La Cruz opted out of attending the press conference, a stance he had maintained ahead of the game as well.

Elly De La Cruz honors sister’s life on the field

When De La Cruz first entered the field, something noticeable was how he honored his sister’s life on his apparel. He sported a hat that featured Spanish writing accompanied by “RIP Genelis,” according to MLB.com. On the back of his Nike spikes, he wrote “RIP Manita,” which translates to “RIP ‘sister'” in Spanish.

According to El Pregonero, De La Cruz’s loved ones shared that the shortstop’s sibling, Genelis de la Cruz Sánchez, transitioned peacefully after she succumbed to a long-term illness on May 30. Her farewell will be held at the Sabana Grande de Boyá Municipal Funeral Home, where mourners will come together to show love and support during this heartbreaking time.

“We care so much about playing a game and winning,” Francona told ESPN, “but in a hurry, you’re reminded of what’s really important. So I think everybody kind of kept their head on a swivel with him today, just trying to take care of him.”