NBC Philadelphia reported that the celebration would take place around 4 p.m., continuing the longstanding tradition of American sports teams visiting the sitting president to mark their championship victories.

Eagles owner Jeff Lurie said the White House visit was “optional”

Some players were divided on whether they would join their teammates if the organization accepted the White House’s invitation. In February, Eagles captain Lane Johnson said it would be an honor to visit the White House regardless of who was president, Newsweek and Blavity reported.

However, another player, speaking anonymously, said politics and personal beliefs would prevent him from visiting Washington due to Trump’s past remarks, according to The Sun.

At the time, team owner Jeff Lurie did not confirm or deny whether the team would accept the invite. However, he recently stated that it was optional, and players had a choice if they wanted to participate.

“Our culture is that these are optional things,” Lurie told reporters about the White House visit, according to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. “If you want to enjoy this, come along and we’ll have a great time and if you don’t, it is totally an optional thing.”