Barack and Michelle Obama shared a rare family moment on social media. They both took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter Sasha’s 24th birthday on Tuesday.

The photograph features Barack, Michelle, Sasha and Malia posing for the camera.

Here’s what Barack and Michelle Obama said in their posts

“Happy birthday, Sasha! Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are has been a true gift. I’ll always be proud of you and will always be here for you,” the former President wrote in the caption on an Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha! Can’t believe how quickly time has flown. I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Love you always!” Michelle wrote on her own post.

Malia was 10 years old and Sasha was 7 when they moved to live in the White House in January 2009, according to Today. They left after their father completed two presidential terms in January 2017.

Sasha and Malia Obama have mainly stayed out of the public eye

Sasha obtained a degree in sociology after graduating from the University of Southern California in May 2023, according to the Los Angeles Times. Although she doesn’t make public appearances at events, her parents have shared some insight into her personality.

“Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody’s titles, anybody’s credentials. If she thinks something’s wrong or right, she will say so,” Barack Obama told InStyle in 2020.

Michelle also shared previously the experience of dropping her daughter off at college.

“Time just goes so fast,’’ she told People in 2019. “But like so many experiences in the last 10 years, we wanted to make it feel as normal as possible, given our family’s circumstances.”

“But by and large, we let her take care of herself,” Michelle added. “As a parent, one of the most important things we can give our children is the freedom to find their own way in the world.”

On her end, Malia has received public attention from her work in the film industry. She decided to drop her last name and goes by Malia Ann in her work as a filmmaker. Malia’s short film The Heart debuted at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. She has also worked on projects such as the TV shows Girls and Swarm.