The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation after shots were fired at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida as Donald Trump was golfing.
In a statement to Newsweek, the FBI said its investigating the shooting as an “attempted assassination.”
“The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump,” the agency told Newsweek.
No one was hurt in the shooting attempt
A spokesperson for Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that no injuries were reported. Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign communications director, added that the 2024 GOP presidential nominee is safe.
“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Cheung told The AP.
Trump also released a statement on Sunday to assure his supporters that he is doing well.
What Trump has said about the latest assassination attempt
“I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down,” he wrote in a statement, per Newsweek. “I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me.”
According to West Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, a U.S. Secret Service agent saw the barrel of a rifle sticking through the fence at Trump’s golf course and confronted the suspect. A law enforcement officials who spoke with the AP added that the suspect dropped the weapon after being spotted and fled in an SUV. Officials said the suspect was later apprehended.
Here’s what officials have said about the suspect
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office added more details in a Facebook post, saying officers stopped a vehicle and took “a suspect into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County.”
Rafael Barros, Special Agent at the Miami Field Office, told Newsweek secret service fired shots at the suspect.
“Former President Donald Trump is safe and unharmed following a protective incident shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday at Trump International Golf Club at West Palm Beach. Secret Service personnel opened fire on a gunman located near the property line and this matter is under investigation,” Barros stated, per Newsweek.
The first Trump assassination attempt took place earlier this summer
This latest shooting attempt comes after an incident in July during which Trump was rushed off stage after shots were fired during a campaign rally that was being held in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was fine after the shooting and the suspected shooter was killed, as was a rally attendee.