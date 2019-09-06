No one was hurt in the shooting attempt

A spokesperson for Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that no injuries were reported. Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign communications director, added that the 2024 GOP presidential nominee is safe.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Cheung told The AP.

Trump also released a statement on Sunday to assure his supporters that he is doing well.

What Trump has said about the latest assassination attempt

“I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down,” he wrote in a statement, per Newsweek. “I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me.”

According to West Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, a U.S. Secret Service agent saw the barrel of a rifle sticking through the fence at Trump’s golf course and confronted the suspect. A law enforcement officials who spoke with the AP added that the suspect dropped the weapon after being spotted and fled in an SUV. Officials said the suspect was later apprehended.