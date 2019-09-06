Serena Williams created quite a buzz when she hosted the ESPYs on Thursday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The tennis legend showed off her sense of humor, took some shots at a few other celebrities and made some strong statements in her monologue at the annual sports award show.
One of the most talked about moments happened when Williams took shots at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who faced backlash for a controversial statement he made earlier this year when he delivered a speech to graduates at Benedictine College. According to CNN, Butker said in his speech that women should get married and have children instead of pursuing careers.
As she was standing alongside her sister Venus on the ESPY stage on Thursday, Williams took advantage of the opportunity to respond to Butker. Williams’ comment came after Venus spoke up for women’s sports, saying “go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports because they are sports.”
That prompted Serena to unapologetically express her mind about Butker.
“Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” she said.
Williams also turned her attention to roasting Drake, who continues to be widely ridiculed after Kendrick Lamar released his diss track, “Not Like Us.”
“And if I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar,” Williams said. “He will make your hometown not like you, the next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they’re gonna Forest Gump him, seats taken.”
In the midst of roasting Drake, Williams also enjoyed crip walking to “Not Like Us.”
Serena Williams crip walking to “Not Like Us” at the ESPY Awards 😂🔥
“And if I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar. He will make your hometown not like you, the next time Drake… pic.twitter.com/EY9e3RfVUB
— The Beat Boulevard (@thebeatblvd) July 12, 2024
According to Rolling Stone, Williams has already declared that “They Not Like Us” is the song of summer.
“I love that song. It’s like the hit of the summer,” Williams said at the Essence Fest, per RollingStone. “When they play that jam, I’m jamming. That jam is jamming.”
Williams is well-aware of the mention she got on Lamar’s hit track.
“From Alondra down to Central, n***a better not speak on Serena,” Lamar rapped on the popular song.
The lyrics appear to be referencing rumors about Drake dating Williams before she was married, RollingStone reported.
Williams also fired up some jokes about WNBA star Caitlin Clark and her fans.
“Caitlin Clark had an amazing year and is nominated for three awards,” the tennis icon said, per Deadline. “You are the Larry Bird in that you are an amazing player, you have ties to Indiana, and white people are really crazy about you.”
Williams still continued to fire jokes as she talked about the pay disparity between men and women in sports. The ESPY host made her point as she addressed the bizarre story of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who lost $16 million dollars after being tricked by his translator, per Huffpost.
“He got $16 million stolen from him by his translator and didn’t even notice . . . Male athletes get paid so much more than female athletes that they don’t even notice losing $16 million,” Williams said at the ESPYs. “Believe me, I would have noticed.”
Serena Williams joking about the $16M stolen from Ohtani is so not it :/ pic.twitter.com/h3zR4wmyGM
— baseball catboy #17 (@horangiyy) July 12, 2024