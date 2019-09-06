One of the most talked about moments happened when Williams took shots at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who faced backlash for a controversial statement he made earlier this year when he delivered a speech to graduates at Benedictine College. According to CNN, Butker said in his speech that women should get married and have children instead of pursuing careers.

As she was standing alongside her sister Venus on the ESPY stage on Thursday, Williams took advantage of the opportunity to respond to Butker. Williams’ comment came after Venus spoke up for women’s sports, saying “go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports because they are sports.”

That prompted Serena to unapologetically express her mind about Butker.

“Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” she said.