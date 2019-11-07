It’s been a monumental year for Shaboozey: a chart-dominating No. 1 hit, two collaborations with Beyoncé, and six Grammy nominations. Now, the country rap star has dropped his latest single, “Good News.

The new track sees the singer unite with his long-time collaborators, Nevin Sastry and Sean Cook. Shaboozey’s smokey vocal quality, poignant lyricism, and traditional country musicality make “Good News” feel both a fresh and familiar addition to his growing discography.

“Good News” is the 29-year-old’s first drop since the release of his third studio album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going.

The RIAA-Gold certified, 12-song album catapulted Shaboozey to stardom, including songs like “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which recently became the longest-running No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 list of the decade so far, NPR reported.

Shaboozey is nominated for a triumphant six awards at the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist; Song of the Year, Best Country Solo Performance, and Best Country Song for “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Best Melodic Rap Performance for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter track “SPAGHETTII;” and Best Remixed Recording for “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” with David Guetta.

“It’s bittersweet for sure,” he told Billboard of his nominations. “There’s a tremendous amount of talent in the country space and there are so many well-written songs that I felt also deserved that look. Country music is not yearning for talent. The beautiful thing about country music — especially some of the people who have been doing it for such a long time – is that so many people could have been out in that category.”

The country singer was also included in TIME100 Next’s 2024 list and Billboard’s Country Power Player lists. At the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, Shaboozey won two awards: New Artist of 2024 and New Artist Song of 2024. He was also nominated at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards and Country Music Awards.

“Good News” is out now.