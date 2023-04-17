Gabby Thomas is bringing home the gold after winning the women’s 200-meter final at the Paris Olympics. With 100 meters remaining, tens of thousands of fans cheered on Thomas on Tuesday night as she crossed the finish line in 21.83 seconds, USA Today reported. Her parents and boyfriend were also present.

Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred (and 100m winner) and Team USA’s Brittany Brown came in second and third place and took home silver and bronze.

In 2021, Thomas earned bronze and silver medals at the Tokyo Games, so this win marks her first-ever Olympic gold medal.

“I was just happy to be there, and it felt a bit unexpected,” she recently told People about competing in Tokyo. “Now, I have bigger goals for myself and I am doing everything I can to bring home the gold. I truly feel like this is a special year.”

The 27-year-old athlete, who graduated from Harvard University in 2019 and the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston in 2023, also opened up about withdrawing from the 2022 World Championships after tearing her hamstring.

“To be forced to sit that out was very difficult, but it also made me truly appreciate how important track is to me, and how much I want to do this,” Thomas told People.

The track and field star added that she was “thrilled to be going to Paris and to represent Team USA.”

On Aug. 8, Thomas is set to compete in the 4×100 women’s relay. I

n the meantime, relive the emotional moment when Thomas took home gold below: