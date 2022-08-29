If anyone understands the need for a well-balanced diet, it’s Shannon Sharpe. The NFL Hall of Famer wears many hats and knows the importance of fueling your body. In preparation for the Super Bowl, Sharpe and legendary comedian Martin Lawrence have teamed up with Oikos for the Hold My Oikos campaign, showing how the brand’s protein-packed snacks can help anyone in a jam regardless of their muscle size.

With a professional football career that includes three Super Bowl appearances, eight Pro Bowl appearances and several broken records, Sharpe knows the importance of making healthy choices.

“I was always the guy that brought my own food,” Sharpe told Blavity in an exclusive interview. “I knew how much carbs, how much protein, how much fat, how much of any and everything that was in there. I’m not as strict now because I’m sitting next to Steve and doing my own thing. And it doesn’t require me to be in peak physical condition, but I still watch what I eat. If I see something that I really want to eat, I won’t deny myself like I did for the 14 years of the NFL.”

Since retiring from the league, Sharpe has traded in his helmet for a microphone. His broadcasting career began in 2004 at CBS as a commentator for The NFL Today. He left the desk in 2010 and made several appearances as a commentator before landing on FS1 in 2016. Over the next six years, Sharpe went toe to toe with Skip Bayless on Undisputed.